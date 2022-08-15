JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $4,926,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $38,375,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in JOYY by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.61. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $623.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.63 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -220.65%.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

