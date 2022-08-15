JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,633 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

