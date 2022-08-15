Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

KNSA stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $862.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.12.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

