KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KORE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Trading Up 25.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $3.40 on Friday. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $259.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Equities analysts predict that KORE Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.