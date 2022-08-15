Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,322.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $222,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $992,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

