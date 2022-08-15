L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.74 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

