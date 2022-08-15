Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

