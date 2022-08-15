Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,650,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after buying an additional 1,068,780 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $81.67 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

