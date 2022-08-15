Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $18,032,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 371,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,621,000.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Up 1.9 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.