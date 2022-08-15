Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

