Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

