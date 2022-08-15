Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Insider Activity

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,431,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $266.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.20 and a 12 month high of $378.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.