Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,672 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ON24 by 724.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,524,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON24 by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 453,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

ONTF opened at $10.29 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.43.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

