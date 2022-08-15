Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.