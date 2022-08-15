Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.94 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

