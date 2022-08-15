Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 694 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $13,535,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.