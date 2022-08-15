Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $233.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.