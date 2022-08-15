Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,424 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alector by 51.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Alector Profile



Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

