Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

