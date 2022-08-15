Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $439.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.43 and a 200 day moving average of $435.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

