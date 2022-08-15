Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

