Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,937 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

