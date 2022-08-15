Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,480 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

