Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,793 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $571.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

