Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.