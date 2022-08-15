Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.56 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

