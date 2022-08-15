Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 3.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.