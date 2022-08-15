Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $3,654,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $6,376,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $492,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

