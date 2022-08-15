Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $679.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

