Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

