Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gray Television by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,461,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 40,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

