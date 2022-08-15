Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

