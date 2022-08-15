Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 418,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 379,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after acquiring an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 312,197 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

