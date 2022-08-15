Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

ARWR opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

