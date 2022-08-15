Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

