Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exelon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

