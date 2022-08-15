Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 4,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Price Performance

GBIO stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

