Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

