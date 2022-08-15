Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $20.86 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,069 shares of company stock worth $1,980,842. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

