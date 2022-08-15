Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 258.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Party City Holdco by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Party City Holdco Price Performance
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Party City Holdco Profile
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.