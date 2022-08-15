Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 258.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Party City Holdco by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.13.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

