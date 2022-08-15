Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $279,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $279,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Articles

