Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.
KN stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
