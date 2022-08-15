Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

