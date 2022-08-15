Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $8,767,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.
United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.
United States Steel Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
