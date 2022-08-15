Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $8,767,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

