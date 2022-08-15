Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 683,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,527 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

