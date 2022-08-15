Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,918 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 637,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 35.18, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

