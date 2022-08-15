Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Upstart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $8,684,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,905 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.