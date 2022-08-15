Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,665 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after buying an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,573,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 95,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $705.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.