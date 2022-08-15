Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after acquiring an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $201.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

