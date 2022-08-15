Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNVR opened at $26.81 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

