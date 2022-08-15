Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

